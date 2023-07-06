Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners meet Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET in the first game of a four-game series.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Astros have -105 odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -115 -105 8.5 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 5-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (56%) in those games.

This season, Houston has won 12 of its 22 games, or 54.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 43 of its 87 chances.

The Astros are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-19 25-19 18-13 29-25 32-29 15-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.