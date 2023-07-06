The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI last time out, take on George Kirby and the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .258.
  • Pena will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .318 with two homers in his last games.
  • Pena has gotten a hit in 52 of 76 games this season (68.4%), including 20 multi-hit games (26.3%).
  • In 13.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 28.9% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 32 of 76 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 36
.235 AVG .280
.313 OBP .310
.396 SLG .440
13 XBH 14
5 HR 5
16 RBI 16
28/12 K/BB 46/5
7 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Mariners have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Mariners are sending Kirby (7-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), sixth in WHIP (1.040), and 46th in K/9 (7.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.