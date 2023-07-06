Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .714 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the mound, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (91) this season.
  • He ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 39th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Tucker is batting .429 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 12-game hitting streak.
  • Tucker has had a hit in 57 of 85 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 26 times (30.6%).
  • He has homered in 15.3% of his games in 2023 (13 of 85), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 34 times this season (40.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 43
.272 AVG .313
.351 OBP .380
.444 SLG .513
16 XBH 16
5 HR 8
22 RBI 33
21/19 K/BB 26/19
8 SB 6

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners' 3.89 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
  • Kirby (7-7) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.21 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
