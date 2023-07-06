MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Thursday, July 6
Thursday's MLB schedule features a slew of interesting pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers listed below. Top billing goes to the head-to-head matchup between the Mariners and the Astros, who will be sending George Kirby and Framber Valdez to the hill, respectively.
Read on to find the likely starters for every contest on the schedule for July 6.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Reds at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Brandon Williamson (1-2) to the hill as they play the Nationals, who will look to MacKenzie Gore (4-7) for the game between the clubs on Thursday.
|CIN: Williamson
|WSH: Gore
|9 (43.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (88.1 IP)
|5.36
|ERA
|4.48
|7.0
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Reds at Nationals
- WSH Odds to Win: -120
- CIN Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Reds at Nationals
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN2 (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Hogan Harris (2-2) to the hill as they play the Tigers, who will look to Michael Lorenzen (2-6) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|OAK: Harris
|DET: Lorenzen
|8 (38.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|14 (82 IP)
|5.17
|ERA
|4.28
|6.8
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Tigers
- DET Odds to Win: -165
- OAK Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (9-6) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta (5-7) when the teams play Thursday.
|CHC: Stroman
|MIL: Peralta
|18 (107.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (86.2 IP)
|2.76
|ERA
|4.57
|7.7
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Brewers
- MIL Odds to Win: -110
- CHC Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (8-6) to the mound as they face the White Sox, who will give the start to Lance Lynn (5-8) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|TOR: Berrios
|CHW: Lynn
|17 (101 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (96 IP)
|3.74
|ERA
|6.47
|8.5
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at White Sox
- TOR Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at White Sox
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) to the mound as they face the Rays, who will give the start to Shawn Armstrong (0-0) when the clubs face off Thursday.
|PHI: Sanchez
|TB: Armstrong
|4 (19.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (15.2 IP)
|3.26
|ERA
|1.15
|9.3
|K/9
|8.6
Live Stream Phillies at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jack Flaherty (5-5) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will look to Eury Perez (5-2) when the teams meet Thursday.
|STL: Flaherty
|MIA: Pérez
|16 (86 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (47.1 IP)
|4.60
|ERA
|2.47
|8.8
|K/9
|10.3
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -135
- STL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (4-4) to the mound as they face the Yankees, who will hand the ball to Luis Severino (1-3) for the matchup between the clubs on Thursday.
|BAL: Bradish
|NYY: Severino
|15 (78 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (40 IP)
|3.58
|ERA
|6.30
|8.5
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Yankees
- BAL Odds to Win: -120
- NYY Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Yankees
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Jordan Lyles (1-11) to the mound as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Tanner Bibee (5-2) when the teams play on Thursday.
|KC: Lyles
|CLE: Bibee
|16 (91.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (65 IP)
|6.58
|ERA
|3.46
|6.3
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -210
- KC Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (10-3) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will look to Kutter Crawford (3-4) when the teams meet on Thursday.
|TEX: Eovaldi
|BOS: Crawford
|17 (112.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (57.1 IP)
|2.64
|ERA
|3.77
|8.5
|K/9
|8.6
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Red Sox
- TEX Odds to Win: -140
- BOS Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Kirby (7-7) to the mound as they face the Astros, who will look to Valdez (7-6) when the teams face off Thursday.
|SEA: Kirby
|HOU: Valdez
|16 (101 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (105 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|2.49
|7.7
|K/9
|9.4
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (7-3) to the mound as they take on the White Sox, who will give the start to Dylan Cease (3-3) for the game between the teams on Thursday.
|TOR: Kikuchi
|CHW: Cease
|17 (88.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (96.2 IP)
|4.08
|ERA
|4.10
|9.4
|K/9
|10.7
Live Stream Blue Jays at White Sox
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (2-3) to the mound as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Ryne Nelson (5-4) for the matchup between the teams on Thursday.
|NYM: Carrasco
|ARI: Nelson
|11 (53 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (90.2 IP)
|5.94
|ERA
|4.67
|6.6
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Mets at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -130
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Mets at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (3-9) to the mound as they play the Dodgers, who will give the start to Julio Urias (5-5) for the game between the clubs Thursday.
|PIT: Oviedo
|LAD: Urías
|17 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|11 (58.1 IP)
|4.61
|ERA
|4.94
|7.8
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -250
- PIT Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Dodgers
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
