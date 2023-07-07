The Houston Astros (49-39) will rely on Kyle Tucker when they host Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (43-43) at Minute Maid Park on Friday, July 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -110. A 7.5-run over/under is set for this game.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Luis Castillo - SEA (5-6, 3.14 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Astros have a 35-27 record (winning 56.5% of their games).

Houston has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros won all of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Mariners have won in 11, or 39.3%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Mariners have a mark of 11-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

