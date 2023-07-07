Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .287 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 75.4% of his games this year (52 of 69), with at least two hits 22 times (31.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 5.8% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (26.1%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (4.3%).
- In 55.1% of his games this year (38 of 69), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|37
|.274
|AVG
|.298
|.287
|OBP
|.333
|.363
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|14/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (3.14), 10th in WHIP (1.076), and 14th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
