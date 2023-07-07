After hitting .262 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .272 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and four walks.

In 63.3% of his games this year (31 of 49), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (22.4%) he recorded multiple hits.

In nine games this season, he has homered (18.4%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 18 games this year (36.7%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 20 times this year (40.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 27 .315 AVG .240 .338 OBP .248 .685 SLG .385 11 XBH 10 8 HR 2 14 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 21/2 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings