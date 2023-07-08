Alex Bregman -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .242 with 11 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

Bregman has gotten a hit in 56 of 88 games this year (63.6%), including 20 multi-hit games (22.7%).

He has homered in 12 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.1% of his chances at the plate.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .251 AVG .233 .347 OBP .337 .389 SLG .395 10 XBH 15 6 HR 6 25 RBI 30 25/23 K/BB 24/27 4 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings