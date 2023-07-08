Saturday's contest between the Houston Astros (49-40) and the Seattle Mariners (44-43) at Minute Maid Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Astros securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (1-1) will answer the bell for the Mariners.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Astros have won 32, or 57.1%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 30-21, a 58.8% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 413.

The Astros have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule