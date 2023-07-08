Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kyle Tucker and his .465 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (100 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners and Bryan Woo on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 92 hits and an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .473.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (58 of 87), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 14.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 34 games this season (39.1%), including more than one RBI in 16.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 34 of 87 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.268
|AVG
|.313
|.348
|OBP
|.380
|.433
|SLG
|.513
|16
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|33
|22/20
|K/BB
|26/19
|8
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.81 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Woo (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
