Mauricio Dubon -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .287.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 111th and he is 93rd in slugging.

Dubon has had a hit in 53 of 70 games this year (75.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (31.4%).

In 5.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven home a run in 18 games this year (25.7%), including more than one RBI in 4.3% of his games.

In 54.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 37 .273 AVG .298 .286 OBP .333 .359 SLG .450 8 XBH 16 1 HR 3 7 RBI 14 14/3 K/BB 21/7 1 SB 4

