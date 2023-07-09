Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .255 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Pena has gotten at least one hit in 68.4% of his games this year (54 of 79), with multiple hits 20 times (25.3%).
- In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (12.7%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- Pena has an RBI in 22 of 79 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.8% of his games this year (33 of 79), with two or more runs eight times (10.1%).
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|36
|.231
|AVG
|.280
|.309
|OBP
|.310
|.381
|SLG
|.440
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|16
|29/13
|K/BB
|46/5
|7
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 34th, 1.016 WHIP ranks fourth, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
