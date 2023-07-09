After the third round at the 2023 John Deere Classic, Brendon Todd is currently atop the leaderboard (+350 to win).

John Deere Classic Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:55 AM ET
  • Venue: TPC Deere Run
  • Location: Silvis, Illinois
  • Par/Distance: Par 71/7,289 yards

John Deere Classic Best Odds to Win

Denny McCarthy

  • Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +350

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -3 4 1 23rd
Round 2 64 -7 10 1 7th
Round 3 66 -5 4 1 8th

Brendon Todd

  • Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-16)
  • Odds to Win: +350

Todd Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th
Round 2 65 -6 7 1 10th
Round 3 66 -5 3 0 8th

Alex Smalley

  • Tee Time: 1:45 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +500

Smalley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -5 5 0 9th
Round 2 70 -1 4 3 87th
Round 3 62 -9 7 0 1st

Adam Schenk

  • Tee Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-15)
  • Odds to Win: +500

Schenk Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -6 6 0 3rd
Round 2 66 -5 5 0 14th
Round 3 67 -4 3 1 17th

Cameron Young

  • Tee Time: 12:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 6th (-13)
  • Odds to Win: +1400

Young Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 65 -6 7 1 3rd
Round 2 64 -7 8 1 7th
Round 3 71 E 4 2 52nd

John Deere Classic Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Peter Kuest 5th (-14) +1600
Chris Kirk 6th (-13) +2000
Lucas Glover 6th (-13) +2500
Mark Hubbard 6th (-13) +2800
JT Poston 6th (-13) +2800
Sepp Straka 14th (-12) +5000
Jonas Blixt 6th (-13) +5000
Keith Mitchell 58th (-5) +6000
Kevin Streelman 39th (-8) +6600
Seamus Power 39th (-8) +6600

