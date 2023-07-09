Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 86 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 93 hits and an OBP of .366 to go with a slugging percentage of .475. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Tucker has reached base via a hit in 59 games this season (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has picked up an RBI in 35 games this year (39.8%), with two or more RBI in 14 of those games (15.9%).
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this year (35 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|43
|.269
|AVG
|.313
|.352
|OBP
|.380
|.438
|SLG
|.513
|17
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|33
|22/21
|K/BB
|26/19
|9
|SB
|6
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Gilbert makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.82), fourth in WHIP (1.016), and 31st in K/9 (8.9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.