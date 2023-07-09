Wings vs. Fever: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Indiana Fever (5-13) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9) at 4:00 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Fever matchup.
Wings vs. Fever Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-2)
|170.5
|-130
|+110
|BetMGM
|Wings (-1.5)
|170.5
|-135
|+110
|PointsBet
|Wings (-1.5)
|170.5
|-140
|+105
|Tipico
|Wings (-1.5)
|170.5
|-135
|+105
Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends
- The Wings have covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.
- The Fever are 10-7-0 ATS this year.
- Dallas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.
- Indiana has covered the spread nine times this season (9-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, six out of the Wings' 17 games have gone over the point total.
- So far this season, 10 out of the Fever's 17 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
