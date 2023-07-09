At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Indiana Fever (5-13) will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Dallas Wings (9-9) at 4:00 PM ET. The game airs on ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Fever matchup.

Wings vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN

ESPN3, BSSW, and BSIN Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wings vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Fever Betting Trends

The Wings have covered nine times in 17 games with a spread this season.

The Fever are 10-7-0 ATS this year.

Dallas has an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites this season.

Indiana has covered the spread nine times this season (9-3 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, six out of the Wings' 17 games have gone over the point total.

So far this season, 10 out of the Fever's 17 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

