Wings vs. Lynx Injury Report, Betting Odds - July 12
The injury report for the Dallas Wings (10-9) heading into their matchup with the Minnesota Lynx (9-10) currently has two players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM ET on Wednesday, July 12 from Target Center.
The Wings enter this contest after a 77-76 win over the Fever on Sunday.
Dallas Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Lou Lopez Senechal
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
|Diamond DeShields
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jessica Shepard
|Out
|Illness
|9.3
|9.1
|4.3
|Tiffany Mitchell
|Out
|Wrist
|10.5
|3.3
|2.5
|Aerial Powers
|Out
|Ankle
|5.4
|2.1
|0.4
|Natalie Achonwa
|Out
|Personal
|-
|-
|-
Wings vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Twitter and BSSW
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Wings Player Leaders
- Satou Sabally averages a team-best 9.3 rebounds per game. She is also posting 17.5 points and 3.4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the field and 31.5% from downtown with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
- Natasha Howard is putting up 17.3 points, 1.7 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.
- Crystal Dangerfield posts 9.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 45.1% from the floor.
- Kalani Brown posts 7.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, she delivers 0.4 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Wings vs. Lynx Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Wings
|-1.5
|168.5
