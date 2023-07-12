The Minnesota Lynx (9-10) will look to Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.8 points per game) going up against Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 21.8) and the Dallas Wings (10-9) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Twitter and BSSW.

Wings vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Lynx

Dallas records 83.6 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 84.4 Minnesota allows.

Dallas makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points lower than Minnesota has allowed to its opponents (45%).

The Wings have a 3-1 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 45% from the field.

Dallas shoots 28.2% from deep, 8.1% lower than the 36.3% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Wings have put together a 1-1 record in games this season when the team knocks down more than 36.3% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Dallas averaging 4.6 more rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 81.1 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.5 points fewer than the 83.6 they've scored this season.

Dallas' points-allowed average over its last 10 games (80.7) is two fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (82.7).

The Wings' past 10 outings have seen them make 5.3 three-pointers per game while shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc. Both numbers are down from their 2023 averages of 6.5 makes and 28.2%.

Wings Injuries