Byeong-Hun An is atop the field at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open after one round of play, with a score of -9. Play continues at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom, watch the second round to see how the action unfolds.

How to Watch the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:15 AM ET

2:15 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Par 70/7,237 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Genesis Scottish Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Byeong-Hun An 1st -9 61 Davis Riley 2nd -7 63 Thomas Detry 3rd -6 64 Rory McIlroy 3rd -6 64 Yannik Paul 5th -5 65

Genesis Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 3:10 AM ET Hole 10 Rickie Fowler (-3/15th), Wyndham Clark (-2/26th), Tyrrell Hatton (-1/46th) 8:14 AM ET Hole 1 Xander Schauffele (E/74th), Justin Thomas (-2/26th), Rory McIlroy (-6/3rd) 8:36 AM ET Hole 1 Seamus Power (+2/MC), Min Woo Lee (-2/26th), Sam Burns (-3/15th) 2:59 AM ET Hole 10 Scottie Scheffler (-2/26th), Shane Lowry (+1/99th), Viktor Hovland (+3/137th) 8:25 AM ET Hole 1 Robert MacIntyre (-3/15th), Jordan Spieth (+2/123rd), Tommy Fleetwood (E/74th) 2:48 AM ET Hole 10 Adam Scott (+2/123rd), Yannik Paul (-5/5th), Max Homa (-4/7th) 8:58 AM ET Hole 1 Thriston Lawrence (-3/15th), Ewen Ferguson (-4/7th), Sung-Jae Im (E/74th) 3:43 AM ET Hole 10 Davis Riley (-7/2nd), Guido Migliozzi (-2/26th), Gary Woodland (E/74th) 2:37 AM ET Hole 1 Antoine Rozner (-2/26th), Jordan L Smith (-2/26th), Lee Hodges (-2/26th) 3:54 AM ET Hole 10 Tom Hoge (-1/46th), Ryan Fox (-1/46th), Corey Conners (+2/123rd)

