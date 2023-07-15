The Houston Astros, including Alex Bregman (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .239 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 63.7% of his 91 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.0% of them.

He has homered in 13.2% of his games this year, and 3% of his plate appearances.

In 38.5% of his games this year, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.1% of his games this year (41 of 91), he has scored, and in eight of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .247 AVG .232 .340 OBP .333 .379 SLG .395 10 XBH 16 6 HR 6 26 RBI 30 26/23 K/BB 27/27 4 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings