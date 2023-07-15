Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (45-47) and Houston Astros (51-41) going head to head at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:07 PM ET on July 15.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (7-6, 2.51 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.31 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
  • How to Watch on TV: BSW
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Astros have won 33 out of the 57 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.
  • Houston has a record of 18-8, a 69.2% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Astros have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 424.
  • The Astros have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
July 6 Mariners L 5-1 Ronel Blanco vs George Kirby
July 7 Mariners L 10-1 Hunter Brown vs Luis Castillo
July 8 Mariners W 3-2 Framber Valdez vs Bryan Woo
July 9 Mariners L 3-1 Brandon Bielak vs Logan Gilbert
July 14 @ Angels W 7-5 J.P. France vs -
July 15 @ Angels - Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
July 16 @ Angels - Cristian Javier vs Tyler Anderson
July 18 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA
July 19 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA
July 20 @ Athletics - TBA vs Hogan Harris
July 21 @ Athletics - TBA vs JP Sears

