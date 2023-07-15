Framber Valdez takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Saturday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Mickey Moniak and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 12th in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .406.

The Astros are 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

Houston is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (424 total).

The Astros rank 19th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.64 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.253).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.51 ERA and 116 strikeouts through 111 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Valdez is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the year in this outing.

Valdez will try to build on a nine-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 innings per outing).

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Mariners L 5-1 Home Ronel Blanco George Kirby 7/7/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Hunter Brown Luis Castillo 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away - Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away - JP Sears

