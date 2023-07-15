The Los Angeles Angels (45-47) take a six-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Houston Astros (51-41), at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable starters are Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros and Reid Detmers (2-6) for the Angels.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.51 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (2-6, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (7-6) for his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.51 and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 17 games this season.

He has 13 quality starts in 17 chances this season.

Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the ninth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 448 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .256 for the campaign with 136 home runs, fourth in the league.

The Angels have gone 8-for-52 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in two games against the left-hander this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (2-6) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.

The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, with 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.

Detmers is looking to pick up his sixth quality start of the season.

Detmers is looking to pick up his 13th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Reid Detmers vs. Astros

He will match up with an Astros offense that ranks 16th in the league with 769 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .406 (14th in the league) with 108 total home runs (12th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Astros this season, Detmers has pitched five innings, giving up four earned runs on six hits while striking out two.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.