Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Alex Bregman (.171 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-6) against the Angels.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 50 walks.
- In 59 of 92 games this year (64.1%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 20 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- Looking at the 92 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 12 of them (13.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.0% of his games this year, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 45.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.230
|.340
|OBP
|.329
|.379
|SLG
|.388
|10
|XBH
|16
|6
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|30
|26/23
|K/BB
|27/27
|4
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (108 total, 1.2 per game).
- Anderson (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday, July 8 -- the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.