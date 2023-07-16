Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (46-47) and the Houston Astros (51-42) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 16.

The probable starters are Cristian Javier (7-1) for the Astros and Tyler Anderson (4-2) for the Angels.

Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 33, or 56.9%, of those games.

Houston is 30-18 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 436.

The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule