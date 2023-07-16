On Sunday, July 16, Kyle Tucker's Houston Astros (51-42) visit Shohei Ohtani's Los Angeles Angels (46-47) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Astros (-130). The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (7-1, 4.34 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (4-2, 5.25 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 33, or 56.9%, of those games.

The Astros have a 30-18 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Houston, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Astros went 3-1 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (46.2%) in those games.

The Angels have a win-loss record of 12-16 when favored by +110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+125) Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.