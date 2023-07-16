At AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground today, in Wimbledon final, No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will match up against No. 2 Novak Djokovic. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.

Watch live tennis and tons of other sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Finals

Finals Date: July 16

July 16 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 16

Match Round Match Time Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic Final 9:00 AM ET

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo and watch today's matches!

Today's Best Match Insights: Alcaraz vs. Djokovic

Alcaraz has won five tournaments this year, with an overall match record of 46-4.

Djokovic has posted a 33-4 record on the year, securing three tournament wins.

Alcaraz has played 50 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.5 games per match.

Alcaraz has played 11 matches on grass so far this year, and 28 games per match.

In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Alcaraz has won 86.1% of his games on serve, and 36.4% on return.

In his 37 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Djokovic is averaging 28.2 games per match while winning 60.2% of those games.

Djokovic averages 35 games per match and 10.5 games per set in six matches on grass courts this year.

Djokovic has an 87.9% service game winning percentage and a 32.6% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (457 service games won out of 520, and 170 return games won out of 522).

Bet on Alcaraz or Djokovic to win this match with BetMGM.

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.