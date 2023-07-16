Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Yainer Diaz (on the back of going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .268 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and five walks.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has homered in nine games this year (17.0%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (35.8%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 of 53 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|28
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.264
|.614
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|8
|14/2
|K/BB
|23/3
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 108 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Anderson (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 16th start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 84 2/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, July 8, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
