Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

The Astros are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+180). Houston (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The game's total has been set at 12 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -225 +180 12 -110 -110 -2.5 -105 -115

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games. Houston and its opponent have topped the over/under for three straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 8.8.

Read More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 57.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (34-25).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Houston has gone 9-2 (81.8%).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Houston has combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times this season for a 47-46-1 record against the over/under.

The Astros have put together an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 27-20 19-14 30-28 33-32 16-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.