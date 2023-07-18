Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros square off against C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 10th in baseball with 115 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Houston is 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage.

The Astros' .251 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

Houston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (445 total, 4.7 per game).

The Astros' .320 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best average in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown makes the start for the Astros, his 18th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, July 8 against the Seattle Mariners, the righty went three innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Brown is looking to secure his ninth quality start of the year in this outing.

Brown will try to record his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Mariners W 3-2 Home Framber Valdez Bryan Woo 7/9/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Home Brandon Bielak Logan Gilbert 7/14/2023 Angels W 7-5 Away J.P. France - 7/15/2023 Angels L 13-12 Away Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies - Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies - Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics - Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics - Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown -

