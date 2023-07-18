Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .237 with three home runs, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jake Bird) at 8:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Jake Bird
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Rockies Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Rockies
|Astros vs Rockies Odds
|Astros vs Rockies Player Props
|Astros vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .267 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and six walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 34 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this season (35.2%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 21 of 54 games (38.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.289
|AVG
|.250
|.310
|OBP
|.270
|.614
|SLG
|.385
|11
|XBH
|10
|8
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|8
|14/2
|K/BB
|25/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.65 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.5 per game).
- Bird (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Rockies, his second this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Sunday when the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the New York Yankees, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.