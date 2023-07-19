Wednesday's game at Coors Field has the Houston Astros (52-43) taking on the Colorado Rockies (37-58) at 3:10 PM ET (on July 19). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA).

Astros vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Astros vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Astros 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have won 34, or 56.7%, of the 60 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has entered 30 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 20-10 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 60.8% chance to win.

Houston has scored 448 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.78).

Astros Schedule