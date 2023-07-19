The Colorado Rockies (37-58) have a 1-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Houston Astros (52-43) on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 3:10 PM ET.

The Astros will give the ball to Brandon Bielak (4-5, 3.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-7, 6.19 ERA).

Astros vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bielak - HOU (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-7, 6.19 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (4-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, July 9, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.79, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.449.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Bielak will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Brandon Bielak vs. Rockies

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 16th in the league (.404) and 91 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-20 in seven innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber

The Rockies are sending Gomber (8-7) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 6.19 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.19, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.

Gomber is trying to secure his fourth quality start in a row in this outing.

Gomber will try to build on a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 frames per appearance).

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers.

