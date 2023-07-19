Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Jeremy Pena (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-6 against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .245 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Pena has gotten a hit in 55 of 83 games this year (66.3%), including 20 multi-hit games (24.1%).
- He has homered in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (10 of 83), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.7% of his games this season, Pena has tallied at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 41.0% of his games this year (34 of 83), he has scored, and in eight of those games (9.6%) he has scored more than once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|39
|.227
|AVG
|.262
|.304
|OBP
|.295
|.374
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|17
|29/13
|K/BB
|50/6
|7
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.63).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 137 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (most in baseball).
- Gomber (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 6.19 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw six innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 67th in ERA (6.19), 63rd in WHIP (1.479), and 64th in K/9 (5.9) among pitchers who qualify.
