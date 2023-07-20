Thursday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Houston Astros (53-43) taking on the Oakland Athletics (27-71) at 9:40 PM ET (on July 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-5 win for the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send J.P. France (4-3) to the mound, while Hogan Harris (2-3) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Astros have been favorites in 61 games this season and won 35 (57.4%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 452 total runs scored this season.

The Astros' 3.75 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule