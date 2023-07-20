Chas McCormick -- hitting .394 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Hogan Harris on the hill, on July 20 at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .285 with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 20 walks.

McCormick enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .556 with four homers.

McCormick has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this year (62.5%), including multiple hits 17 times (30.4%).

He has homered in 11 games this season (19.6%), leaving the park in 5.5% of his plate appearances.

McCormick has driven in a run in 19 games this year (33.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 24 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 29 .299 AVG .274 .384 OBP .358 .552 SLG .519 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 15 RBI 20 24/9 K/BB 34/11 6 SB 3

