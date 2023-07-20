Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 20
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.217 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 84 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Hogan Harris and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .276 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 123rd in on base percentage, and 122nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 74.0% of his 77 games this year, with multiple hits in 29.9% of those games.
- Looking at the 77 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (5.2%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (28.6%), Dubon has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (5.2%) he had more than one.
- In 54.5% of his games this year (42 of 77), he has scored, and in nine of those games (11.7%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|42
|.257
|AVG
|.290
|.270
|OBP
|.324
|.338
|SLG
|.420
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|19
|17/3
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Athletics' 5.99 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 136 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Harris (2-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.51 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw four innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.51, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
