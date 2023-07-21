Friday's contest between the Houston Astros (54-43) and the Oakland Athletics (27-72) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Astros taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on July 21.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-6) to the mound, while JP Sears (1-6) will get the nod for the Athletics.

Astros vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Astros vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 62 times this season and won 36, or 58.1%, of those games.

Houston has entered 11 games this season favored by -250 or more and is 9-2 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 12th in the majors with 455 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

