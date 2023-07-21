The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick and his .788 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: JP Sears

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks while batting .286.

McCormick enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .588 with four homers.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has hit a home run in 19.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 57), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, McCormick has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (21.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 24 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 30 .299 AVG .275 .384 OBP .363 .552 SLG .514 12 XBH 11 5 HR 7 15 RBI 20 24/9 K/BB 35/12 6 SB 4

Athletics Pitching Rankings