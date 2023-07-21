David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, David Hensley and the Houston Astros play the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 14, when he went 0-for-1 against the Angels.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .125.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in nine games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of 27 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
- Hensley has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.150
|AVG
|.100
|.277
|OBP
|.143
|.175
|SLG
|.175
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|1
|15/7
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.96).
- The Athletics allow the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
