The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 19 walks while batting .242.

Pena has gotten at least one hit in 65.9% of his games this year (56 of 85), with multiple hits 20 times (23.5%).

He has homered in 11.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has driven home a run in 23 games this year (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 35 of 85 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 41 .227 AVG .256 .304 OBP .287 .374 SLG .395 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 16 RBI 17 29/13 K/BB 51/6 7 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings