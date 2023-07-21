Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Kyle Tucker (.571 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston with 103 hits and an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .488.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 10th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.
- Tucker will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer in his last outings.
- In 65 of 95 games this year (68.4%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (29.5%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 39 games this year (41.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 40.0% of his games this year (38 of 95), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.264
|AVG
|.328
|.349
|OBP
|.399
|.429
|SLG
|.541
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|41
|24/22
|K/BB
|30/23
|9
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.96).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-6) to make his 20th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 106 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), third in WHIP (1.009), and 35th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.