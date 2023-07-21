The San Diego Padres (46-51) and Detroit Tigers (44-52) clash in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series victory over the Blue Jays, and the Tigers a series win over the Royals.

The Padres will give the ball to Seth Lugo (3-4, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson (1-3, 3.96 ERA).

Padres vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (3-4, 3.78 ERA) vs Olson - DET (1-3, 3.96 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo

The Padres will send Lugo (3-4) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The right-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, a 4.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.246 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Lugo has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

The Tigers will send Olson (1-3) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During nine games this season, the 23-year-old has a 3.96 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing batters.

Olson is trying to secure his second quality start of the season in this matchup.

Olson has put together six starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

