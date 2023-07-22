The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will meet on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:07 PM ET, with Kyle Tucker and Tony Kemp among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Athletics are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Astros (-190). The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -190 +155 8 -115 -105 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have gone 37-26 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 58.7% of those games).

Houston has gone 16-6 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this game.

In the 98 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-49-1).

The Astros have collected an 8-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 30-21 20-14 32-29 33-33 19-10

