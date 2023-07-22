How to Watch the Astros vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 22
Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Cristian Javier, who is expected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Time: 9:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 121 total home runs.
- Houston's .412 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (461 total runs).
- The Astros are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.253).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Javier has eight quality starts under his belt this season.
- Javier will try to collect his 16th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/16/2023
|Angels
|W 9-8
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Tyler Anderson
|7/18/2023
|Rockies
|L 4-3
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Jake Bird
|7/19/2023
|Rockies
|W 4-1
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Austin Gomber
|7/20/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-1
|Away
|J.P. France
|Hogan Harris
|7/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|JP Sears
|7/22/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Paul Blackburn
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Zach Eflin
