Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics will take the field on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Cristian Javier, who is expected to start for the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th-best in MLB play with 121 total home runs.

Houston's .412 slugging percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.7 runs per game (461 total runs).

The Astros are 17th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-best mark in the majors.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 11th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.253).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.39 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Javier has eight quality starts under his belt this season.

Javier will try to collect his 16th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Angels W 9-8 Away Cristian Javier Tyler Anderson 7/18/2023 Rockies L 4-3 Away Hunter Brown Jake Bird 7/19/2023 Rockies W 4-1 Away Brandon Bielak Austin Gomber 7/20/2023 Athletics W 3-1 Away J.P. France Hogan Harris 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics - Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics - Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers - Home Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/25/2023 Rangers - Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home J.P. France Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Framber Valdez Zach Eflin

