Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Athletics on July 22, 2023
The Houston Astros visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Kyle Tucker and others in this contest.
Astros vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Cristian Javier Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Javier Stats
- The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 18 starts this season.
- Javier has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
- He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.
Javier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Rangers
|Jul. 3
|4.1
|9
|8
|8
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Jun. 28
|4.0
|8
|6
|6
|1
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|2.1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|5
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 15
|6.0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 106 hits with 24 doubles, 17 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .303/.380/.517 so far this season.
- Tucker will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .389 with five doubles, four home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|3-for-4
|3
|3
|4
|12
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|8
|0
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Alex Bregman has 94 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 52 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .249/.343/.414 slash line on the season.
- Bregman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Athletics
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jul. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 18
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Angels
|Jul. 16
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has eight doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 19 RBI (52 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .213/.306/.307 so far this season.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 20
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 19
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
