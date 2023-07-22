The Houston Astros (55-43) will try to keep a three-game win streak going when they visit the Oakland Athletics (27-73) at 9:07 PM ET on Saturday.

The Astros will give the ball to Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.39 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.48 ERA).

Astros vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Probable Pitchers: Javier - HOU (7-1, 4.39 ERA) vs Blackburn - OAK (1-2, 5.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristian Javier

Javier (7-1) will take the mound for the Astros, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.39 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .245 in 18 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 18 starts this season, Javier has lasted five or more innings 15 times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Cristian Javier vs. Athletics

The Athletics rank 30th in MLB with 358 runs scored this season. They have a .221 batting average this campaign with 93 home runs (24th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Athletics one time this season, allowing them to go 4-for-17 with a double, a home run and an RBI in five innings.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Paul Blackburn

Blackburn (1-2) takes the mound first for the Athletics in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 5.48 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

The 29-year-old has a 5.48 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings over nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .305 to his opponents.

Blackburn has recorded one quality start this year.

Blackburn has seven starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

