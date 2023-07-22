Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Athletics - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .818 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .285.
- McCormick will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers in his last games.
- In 63.8% of his games this season (37 of 58), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (29.3%) he recorded more than one.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (32.8%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those games (20.7%).
- In 24 of 58 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|.299
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.359
|.552
|SLG
|.504
|12
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|7
|15
|RBI
|20
|24/9
|K/BB
|36/12
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.1 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.96).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (141 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.48 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.48, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .305 against him.
