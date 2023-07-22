On Saturday, Francisco Cerundolo (No. 20 in the world) faces Andrey Rublev (No. 7) in the semifinals of the Nordea Open.

In this Semifinal match, Rublev is the favorite (-165) against Cerundolo (+135) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Andrey Rublev Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 22 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Andrey Rublev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 62.3% chance to win.

Francisco Cerundolo Andrey Rublev +135 Odds to Win Match -165 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +200 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 33.3% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Andrey Rublev Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Cerundolo advanced past No. 113-ranked Federico Coria, 6-3, 6-3.

Rublev reached the semifinals by defeating No. 19-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-2, 6-3 on Friday.

In his 58 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Cerundolo has played an average of 25.9 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Cerundolo has played 30 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 25.4 games per match (23.4 in best-of-three matches).

Rublev has played 77 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 26.4 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and winning 54.3% of those games.

On clay, Rublev has played 18 matches and averaged 26.1 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

On July 21, 2022, Cerundolo and Rublev played in the Hamburg European Open Round of 16. Cerundolo came out on top 6-4, 6-2.

In two head-to-head sets between Cerundolo and Rublev, Cerundolo has yet to drop any of them.

Cerundolo has taken down Rublev in 12 of 18 total games between them, good for a 66.7% win rate.

Rublev and Cerundolo have played one time, and they have averaged 18.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.