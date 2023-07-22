Jon Rahm enters play in the 2023 The Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, with action from July 20-23.

Looking to place a wager on Rahm at The Open Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Jon Rahm Insights

Rahm has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 18 rounds, Rahm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Rahm has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Rahm has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 11 -11 274 4 17 8 12 $16.7M

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

In Rahm's previous six appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 30th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend five times.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,005 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,383 yards, 378 yards longer than average.

Royal Liverpool Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Rahm has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,391 yards, eight yards longer than the 7,383-yard Royal Liverpool Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -3 average at this course.

Rahm's Last Time Out

Rahm was rather mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the Travelers Championship, averaging par to finish in the 33rd percentile of the field.

His 4.04-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Travelers Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.91).

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Rahm was better than 76% of the golfers (averaging 4.25 strokes).

Rahm carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Rahm had one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.7).

Rahm had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last competition, Rahm carded a bogey or worse on four of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Rahm ended the Travelers Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with three on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Rahm finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards
Rahm Odds to Win: +1200

