From July 20-23, Viktor Hovland will hit the course at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, United Kingdom to play in the 2023 The Open Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,383 yards, with a purse of $16,500,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Hovland at The Open Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Viktor Hovland Insights

Hovland has finished better than par 13 times and shot 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded the best score of the day in one of his last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hovland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 11 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hovland has finished atop the leaderboard once.

Hovland has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Hovland has qualified for the weekend in 22 tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 19 -7 277 2 22 5 8 $10.6M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

The Open Championship Insights and Stats

Hovland has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

Hovland has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,383 yards, 378 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Hovland has played i the last year (7,307 yards) is 76 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,383).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -3.

Hovland's Last Time Out

Hovland was in the 71st percentile on par 3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.03 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Genesis Scottish Open, which landed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

Hovland shot better than 63% of the competitors at the Genesis Scottish Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.64.

Hovland recorded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Genesis Scottish Open, Hovland carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Hovland's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Genesis Scottish Open were more than the field average of 4.9.

In that last competition, Hovland posted a bogey or worse on seven of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 5.6).

Hovland finished the Genesis Scottish Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.6.

The field at the Genesis Scottish Open averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Hovland finished without one.

The Open Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Royal Liverpool Golf Club Location: Hoylake, United Kingdom

Hoylake, United Kingdom Par: 71 / 7,383 yards

71 / 7,383 yards Hovland Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.